Dec 13 (Reuters) - Blackberry:

* DENSO AND BLACKBERRY PARTNER TO DEVELOP WORLD’S FIRST INTEGRATED AUTOMOBILE HMI PLATFORM

* BLACKBERRY SAYS DENSO AND BLACKBERRY HAVE JOINTLY DEVELOPED THE WORLD’S FIRST INTEGRATED HMI (HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE) PLATFORM

* BLACKBERRY SAYS INTEL CORP. COLLABORATED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCT

* BLACKBERRY SAYS JOINT SOLUTION WILL APPEAR IN SUCCESSIVE CAR MODELS SCHEDULED FOR RELEASE AFTER 2019 Further company coverage:,