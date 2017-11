BRIEF-Depomed and Slán Medicinal Holdings announce strategic asset transactions

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Depomed and Slán Medicinal Holdings Ltd announce strategic asset transactions

* Depomed Inc - ‍Slán Medicinal Holdings limited to acquire Lazanda from Depomed​

* Depomed - co to buy from Slán rights to market specialty drug, cosyntropin in united states and divest its Lazanda nasal spray cii to Slán​

* Depomed - intends to seek approval for cosyntropin in u.s., subsequent to approval co, Slán to share in net sales of Cosyntropin for 10-year period​