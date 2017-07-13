FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing
2017年7月13日 / 中午12点24分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing

* Seeking to refinance its existing $375 million principal amount of privately placed secured senior notes

* Existing notes are due in 2022 and have a coupon of 9.75% over three-month libor

* Currently expects net sales to be in range of approximately $98 million to $103 million for quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Depomed inc - expects non-gaap adjusted ebitda for q2 to be in range of approximately $23 million to $28 million

* Depomed inc - ‍on track to achieve previously stated financial guidance for full year​

* Currently expects to report its full q2 2017 financial results in early august

* Expect that will be able to refinance on significantly more favorable terms given solid net sales and ebitda

* Depomed inc - intent is to close debt refinancing during the quarter

* Q2 revenue view $101.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $418.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

