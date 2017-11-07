FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Depomed announces Q3 loss of $0.25 per share
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点54分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Depomed announces Q3 loss of $0.25 per share

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Depomed inc sees ‍2017 total revenue $375 to $380 million​

* Sees ‍2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda $104 to $109 million​

* Depomed inc sees ‍2017 non-gaap total revenue $380 to $385 million​

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $99.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company will experience temporary outages of certain strengths of nucynta er in q4​

* Based on current inventory, manufacturer’s potential ability to produce nucynta er supply, expect magnitude of outages to be less than $10 million​

* Company believes it has an adequate inventory of gralise, which is manufactured in Puerto Rico​

* Does not anticipate material disruption to nucynta ir supply from new third party manufacturer in the u.s.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below