BRIEF-Depomed ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​
2017年10月10日 / 中午11点40分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Depomed ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc:

* Says ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​

* Depomed Inc - ‍most recent assessment that co has received from manufacturer of NUCYNTA ER indicates that facility in Puerto Rico suffered minor damage

* Depomed Inc - ‍company’s Q3 product revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $2 to $3 million​ due to hurricane Maria

* Depomed Inc says site leaders at facility in Puerto Rico​ are working to return facility to full operation

* Depomed Inc - ‍expects its Q4 product revenue may be negatively impacted by less than $10 million​

* Says ‍NUCYNTA ER is manufactured in Puerto Rico by company’s third party manufacturing partner​

* Depomed - ‍co will provide an update to its full year 2017 financial guidance and on NUCYNTA ER supply situation during its Q3 conference call in early November​

* Depomed - ‍does not currently anticipate, based on information available to it at this time, any material disruption to supply of NUCYNTA IR or Gralise​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

