BRIEF-Depomed ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc:
* Says provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER
* Depomed Inc - most recent assessment that co has received from manufacturer of NUCYNTA ER indicates that facility in Puerto Rico suffered minor damage
* Depomed Inc - company’s Q3 product revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $2 to $3 million due to hurricane Maria
* Depomed Inc says site leaders at facility in Puerto Rico are working to return facility to full operation
* Depomed Inc - expects its Q4 product revenue may be negatively impacted by less than $10 million
* Says NUCYNTA ER is manufactured in Puerto Rico by company’s third party manufacturing partner
* Depomed - co will provide an update to its full year 2017 financial guidance and on NUCYNTA ER supply situation during its Q3 conference call in early November
* Depomed - does not currently anticipate, based on information available to it at this time, any material disruption to supply of NUCYNTA IR or Gralise