5 天前
BRIEF-Dermira enters into agreement to license exclusive, worldwide rights to Lebrikizumab
2017年8月8日 / 中午12点17分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Dermira enters into agreement to license exclusive, worldwide rights to Lebrikizumab

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira enters into agreement to license exclusive, worldwide rights to Lebrikizumab

* Dermira Inc - Initiation of a phase 2B clinical study is expected in Q1 of 2018​

* Dermira Inc - ‍Plans to develop and commercialize Lebrikizumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, for moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis​

* Dermira Inc - Under terms of agreement, Dermira will make an initial payment of $80 million to Roche and payments totaling $55 million in 2018

* Dermira Inc - Dermira will also be obligated to make additional payments upon achievement of certain milestones

* Dermira Inc - Expects to record a charge related to acquisition of in-process research and development for a total of $135 million​

* Dermira Inc - ‍Estimates it will incur up to $10 million in operating expenses in 2017 for costs related to transferring Lebrikizumab program to dermira​

* Dermira Inc - cash and cash equivalents and investments would be sufficient to meet its anticipated cash requirements into first half of 2019

* Dermira Inc - Dermira anticipates that it will spend approximately $200 million to obtain topline results for phase 2B study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

