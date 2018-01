Jan 8 (Reuters) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc:

* DESERT GOLD ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC - ‍IT WILL CONDUCT A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 4 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF CDN $0.25 PER UNIT​

* DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC - ‍PROCEEDS OF FINANCING WILL BE USED FOR DRILLING AND OTHER EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES AT COMPANY'S PROJECTS IN WESTERN MALI​