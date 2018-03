March 8 (Reuters) - Despegar.Com Corp:

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $136.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DESPEGAR PLANS TO ADOPT ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE 2014-09 COMMENCING WITH FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* ESTIMATES THAT CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING DUE TO ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE WILL IMPACT 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: