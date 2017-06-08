BRIEF-Destination Maternity reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

1 分钟阅读
June 8 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp-
* Destination Maternity reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Destination Maternity Corp says qtrly gross margin improved 30 basis points to 54.4%, up from 54.1% in prior year quarter
* Q1 sales $106.4 million versus $124.4 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Destination Maternity Corp says "our financial results in q1 were challenging and below expectations"
* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.3%
* Destination Maternity Corp - charges during q1 of fiscal 2017 were $0.8 million, primarily for legal and advisory fees related to proposed merger
* Destination Maternity-"as we look ahead to remainder of year, we continue to believe we are positioned to drive improvement in sales and profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: