BRIEF-Detour Gold reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点47分 / 更新于 1 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp

* Detour Gold reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $164 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍sees 2017 gold production 550,000 oz - 600,000​ oz

* Detour Gold - ‍projected capital expenditures for 2017 remain as previously stated at about $160 to $180 million with higher capitalized stripping costs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

