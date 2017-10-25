BRIEF-Detour Gold reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp
* Detour Gold reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $164 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Detour Gold Corp - sees 2017 gold production 550,000 oz - 600,000 oz
* Detour Gold - projected capital expenditures for 2017 remain as previously stated at about $160 to $180 million with higher capitalized stripping costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: