March 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag:

* DEUTSCHE BANK AG ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO THE COMMON STOCK OF VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. DUE MAY 1, 2023

* DEUTSCHE BANK - ‍ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO COMMON STOCK OF VOYA DUE MAY 1, 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: