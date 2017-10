Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* Deutsche bank ag - ‍intending to dispose of part or all of its commitments in certain distressed loan facilities in oil and gas sector​

* Deutsche bank ag - ‍proposes to explore auction of distressed loan facilities referenced in portfolios of credit linked notes​

* Deutsche bank ag - ‍seller intends to conduct disposals by way of auction​