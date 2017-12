BRIEF-Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Additional Details Regarding Its Liquidation

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche High Income Opportunities Fund Inc:

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING ITS LIQUIDATION

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND-BOARD APPROVED PLAN OF LIQUIDATION RELATED TO PREVIOUSLY APPROVED LIQUIDATION TO OCCUR ON/BEFORE MARCH 30,2018​

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND - ‍PURSUANT TO PLAN FINAL LIQUIDATING DISTRIBUTION EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 16, 2018​

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND - ‍UNDER TERMS OF PLAN, “CESSATION DATE” FOR FUND‘S PLANNED LIQUIDATION IS EXPECTED ON OR ABOUT MARCH 9, 2018​

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND INC - ‍“FUND‘S LAST ANTICIPATED REGULAR MONTHLY DIVIDEND WILL BE FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY”​

* DEUTSCHE HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND INC - ‍“FUND DOES NOT EXPECT TO PAY ITS REGULAR MARCH MONTHLY DIVIDEND​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: