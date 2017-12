Dec 14 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* WELCOMES THE RESULT OF THE VEREINIGUNG COCKPIT BALLOT

* IN 2018, MORE THAN 500 JUNIOR PILOTS WILL BE EMPLOYED

* SAYS ‍PENSION LIABILITIES WILL BE REDUCED BY A HIGH THREE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT​

* SAYS ‍WHILE EBIT 2017 WILL IMPROVE BY A SIGNIFICANT THREE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT​