Feb 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom:

* CEO SAYS PLANS TO INVEST 12.5 BILLION EUROS IN 2018

* CEO SAYS EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018 TO BE DRIVEN BY GERMANY, EUROPE, T-MOBILE US

* CFO SAYS SIGNIFICANT FURTHER CHALLENGES AHEAD AT T-SYSTEMS

* CFO SAYS TO TRANSFER STAKE IN BT TO COMPANY PENSION FUND

* CFO SAYS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM TO CEASE ANNUAL PAYMENTS OF 250 MILLION EUROS A YEAR INTO COMPANY PENSION FUND