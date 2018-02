BRIEF-Devon Energy Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.35

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp:

* DEVON ENERGY ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK AND DETAILED 2018 GUIDANCE; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 548 MBOE/D VERSUS 537 MBOE/D

* DEVON ENERGY - CHANGES TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION DID NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT TO DEVON’S Q4 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 ADJUSTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3,983 MILLION VERSUS $2,808 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $3.52 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY UPSTREAM REVENUES $1,333 MILLION VERSUS $988 MILLION

* SEES Q1 DEVON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $585 MILLION TO $700 MILLION

* SEES Q1 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 530 MBOE/D TO 554 MBOE/D

* SEES FY TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 552 MBOE/D TO 576 MBOE/D

* SEES FY DEVON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $2,335 MILLION TO $2,615 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: