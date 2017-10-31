FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devon energy reports third-quarter 2017 results
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点37分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Devon energy reports third-quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted core earnings per share $0.46 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly total revenue and other $‍3,156​ million versus $4,233 million

* Devon Energy Corp - qtrly total oil equivalent production of ‍527 ​mboe/d versus 577 MBoe/d

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly oil, gas and NGL sales $‍1,245​ million versus $1,113 million

* Devon Energy Corp - due to positive operating trends, devon expects E&P capital spending to range from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2017

* Devon Energy - not made changes to 2017 planned activity levels; on track to run about 20 development rigs across U.S. resource plays by end of 2017‍​

* Devon Energy Corp sees Q4 total oil equivalent production 551 MBoe/d to 571 MBoe/d‍​

* Devon Energy Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.43​

* Q3 revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

