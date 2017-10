Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical says ‍on September 21, 2017, Dextera Surgical, Century Medical, entered into amendment to secured note purchase agreement​ - SEC filing

* Dextera Surgical Inc - ‍Pursuant to note purchase agreement, Century had loaned Dextera $4.0 million​

* Dextera Surgical Inc - ‍Pursuant to an amendment thereto in July 2014, parties extended maturity date of loan to September 30, 2018​