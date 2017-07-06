FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical Inc says expects to report FY 2017(not Q4) total product sales of $2.9 million to $3.0 million

* Dextera Surgical implements temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80™

* Dextera Surgical Inc - reports preliminary financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017

* Dextera Surgical says no adverse events or complications have been associated with these reports

* Dextera Surgical - placed a temporary shipping hold on microcutter 5/80 stapler and reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical - has identified two root causes - one in stapler and one in reload cartridge - which prematurely engage lock-out safety feature within stapler

* Dextera Surgical says is implementing a solution for reload cartridges

* Dextera Surgical says estimates that approximately 60% of staplers have been used successfully with no incident

* Dextera Surgical - shipping hold after reports surgeons were unable to clamp microcutter 5/80 stapler after inserting microcutter 30 reload into stapler

* Dextera Surgical says since remaining staplers do not pose a safety concern, they will remain in circulation Source text: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below