Dec 12

* DEXTERA SURGICAL - ON DEC 11, CO RECEIVED FROM NASDAQ LETTER NOTIFYING CO THAT NASDAQ HAS DETERMINED TO DELIST CO‘S COMMON STOCK FROM NASDAQ

* DEXTERA SURGICAL SAYS TRADING IN CO'S COMMON STOCK WILL BE SUSPENDED EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF BUSINESS ON DEC 13