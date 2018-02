Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dfb Healthcare Acquisitions Corp :

* DFB HEALTHCARE ACQUISITIONS CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $250 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* DFB HEALTHCARE ACQUISITIONS CORP - ‍PRICED ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 25 MILLION UNITS AT $10.00 PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: