FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-DGSE Companies announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上8点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-DGSE Companies announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - DGSE Companies Inc:

* DGSE Companies, Inc announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses

* DGSE companies, inc. announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses

* DGSE companies inc says DGSE expects acquisition to bring promising revenue and earnings accretion to shareholders going forward

* DGSE companies inc - has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire equity interests in national pawn, inc. And its related affiliates

* DGSE companies inc - DGSE's board of directors' approval is required in order to enter into such definitive agreement

* DGSE expects to post a profit in q2 of 2017 and "show continued operational improvement"

* DGSE companies inc - DGSE anticipates divesting its wholesale division fairchild international and associated website in near term

* DGSE companies inc - company seeks to streamline its operations, focusing its fine-watch marketing and business in retail sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below