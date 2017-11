BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces sale of its three oldest VLCCs

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc -

* DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS THREE OLDEST VLCCS

* ‍TO SELL ITS THREE OLDEST VLCCS FOR A TOTAL PRICE OF $66.5 MILLION​

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO DELIVER THE DHT UTAH AND DHT EAGLE TO ITS NEW OWNER BEFORE END OF 2017 AND THE DHT UTIK IN JANUARY 2018‍​

* ‍WILL RECORD A BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT $3.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 IN CONNECTION WITH SALE​

* ‍$33.5 MILLION OF BANK DEBT WILL BE REPAID IN CONNECTION WITH SALE OF THREE VESSELS​