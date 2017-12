Nov 30 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc:

* DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES AN ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONVERSION PRICE OF ITS 4.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* SAYS ‍CONVERSION PRICE WAS ADJUSTED FROM $6.3942 PER SHARE TO $6.3282​