Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd:

* DHX MEDIA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* DHX MEDIA LTD - DANA LANDRY IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DHX MEDIA LTD - EXECUTIVE CHAIR, MICHAEL DONOVAN, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.

* DHX MEDIA LTD - DOUG LAMB HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DHX MEDIA LTD - LAMB SUCCEEDS FORMER CFO, KEITH ABRIEL, WHO WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY AFTER A SHORT TRANSITION