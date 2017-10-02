FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dhx Media initiates strategic review, says exploring sale of co
频道
专题
习近平称要坚决破除一切顽瘴痼疾 更加自觉地防范各种风险
中共十九大
习近平称要坚决破除一切顽瘴痼疾 更加自觉地防范各种风险
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上6点52分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Dhx Media initiates strategic review, says exploring sale of co

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd:

* DHX Media initiates strategic review

* Has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to company​

* Strategic review committee will be chaired by Donald Wright and includes Elizabeth Beale and Geoffrey Machum Q.C​.

* Alternatives could include, sale of part or all of co, sale of some of assets of co, merger or other business combination with another party​

* Has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below