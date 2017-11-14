FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点06分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd:

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly net income C$8.1 million versus C$1.4 million ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly revenue C$98.6 million versus C$53.8 million ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd - both the peanuts integration and cost-reduction program continue to progress on plan

* Dhx Media Ltd - on track to realize target of $11 million in total annualized acquisition-related synergies and cost reductions by end of fiscal 2019

* Dhx Media Ltd - management has reaffirmed its outlook metrics for fiscal 2018, including cash flow and adjusted ebitda

* Q1 revenue view C$97.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view C$0.22, revenue view c$462.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly earnings per common share C$0.06 ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zAdX1F) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below