Nov 22 (Reuters) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc:

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ETHICS COMMITTEE CLEARANCE AT FIRST SITE TO INITIATE REMEDY PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍RECEIVED ETHICS COMMITTEE APPROVAL TO INITIATE FIRST CLINICAL SITE FOR ITS PHASE 2 REMEDY CLINICAL TRIAL WITH DM199​