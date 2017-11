Nov 27 (Reuters) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc :

* DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS REPORTS Q2 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT INC QTRLY ‍REVENUE WAS $8.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 13.2% FROM $10.3 MILLION IN Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: