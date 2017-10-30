BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.08

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond Offshore announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc- ‍as of September 30, 2017, company’s total contracted backlog was $2.6 billion​

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - qtrly total revenues $366 million versus $349.2 million ‍​

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25‍​

* Q3 revenue view $365.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S