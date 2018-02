Feb 12 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc:

* DIAMOND OFFSHORE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY‘S TOTAL CONTRACTED BACKLOG WAS $2.4 BILLION​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $346.2 MILLION VERSUS $391.9 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06, REVENUE VIEW $332.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S