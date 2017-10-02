FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 85.0 MBOE/D
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点27分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 85.0 MBOE/D

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy, Inc. provides third quarter 2017 production update

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍Q3 production volumes were not affected by Hurricane Harvey​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍production for Q3 of 2017 was 85.0 MBOE/D, an increase of over 10% from Q2 2017 average daily production​

* Diamondback Energy Inc- Viper Energy Partners, a subsidiary continues to see higher than expected third-party volumes from recent acquisitions

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍“cash flow has grown to point that company believes it can run nine rigs within cash flow​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

