FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.74
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点48分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.74

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $301 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.4 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.33

* Diamondback Energy Inc says ‍narrowing full year 2017 CapEx guidance to $850 - $900 million from $800 - $950 million previously​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below