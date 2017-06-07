FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces addendum to time charter contract for M/V Sideris GS with Rio Tinto
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 下午1点33分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces addendum to time charter contract for M/V Sideris GS with Rio Tinto

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces an addendum to the time charter contract for m/v sideris gs with rio tinto

* Diana Shipping- ‍employment extension of sideris gs anticipated to generate about $5.07 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter​

* Diana Shipping inc - ‍new gross charter rate is us$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties​

* Diana Shipping inc - ‍new charter period is expected to commence on june 20, 2017​

* Diana Shipping - to increase time charter rate of present time charter contract for 1 of capesize dry bulk vessels for period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below