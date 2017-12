BRIEF-Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation Of Time Charter Contract For M/V Leto With Glencore

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* DIANA SHIPPING INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECT CONTINUATION OF TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LETO WITH GLENCORE

* DIANA SHIPPING INC- NEW CHARTER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 3, 2018

* DIANA SHIPPING - THROUGH SEPARATE UNIT, CO AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH GLENCORE AGRICULTURE, ROTTERDAM, FOR M/V LETO

* DIANA SHIPPING INC- EMPLOYMENT EXTENSION OF “LETO” EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $6 MILLION OF GROSS REVENUE FOR MINIMUM SCHEDULED PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER

* DIANA SHIPPING SAYS ‍GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$12,500 PER DAY MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES