FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天内
BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午1点29分 / 22 天内

BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Alcyon with Hudson

* Diana Shipping - ‍gross charter rate is US$8,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of twelve months to fifteen months​

* Diana Shipping Inc- ‍charter is expected to commence on July 21, 2017​

* Diana Shipping Inc- ‍entered into a time charter contract with Hudson shipping lines incorporated for one of its panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Alcyon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below