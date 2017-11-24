FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine
2017年11月24日 / 下午2点38分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Diana shipping announces time charter contract with SwissMarine

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine

* Time charter contract for M/V Norfolk with SwissMarine is expected to commence on December 1, 2017​

* Gross charter rate under contract is $13,250/day minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of 21 months to 24 months

* SwissMarine services ​employment is expected to generate about $8.35 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

