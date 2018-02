Feb 22 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc:

* DIANA SHIPPING INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DIANA SHIPPING INC - ‍TIME CHARTER REVENUES WERE $48.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $28.0 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER OF 2016​

* DIANA SHIPPING INC - ‍NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED A $422.5 MILLION IMPAIRMENT LOSS​

* DIANA SHIPPING INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: