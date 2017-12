Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DICERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST HUMAN DOSED IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF DCR-PHXC FOR TREATMENT OF ALL FORMS OF PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA

* DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATES THAT HUMAN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHASE 1 TRIAL FOR DCR-PHXC WILL BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018