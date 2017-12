Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp:

* DICK GIROMINI, WABASH NATIONAL CEO, TO STEP DOWN IN JUNE

* SAYS BRENT YEAGY APPOINTED CEO AND PRESIDENT

* - RICHARD GIROMINI WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY, SERVING IN ROLE OF EXECUTIVE ADVISOR THROUGH JUNE 1, 2019