BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods says Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc
* Dick’s Sporting Goods reports third quarter results
* Reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30
* sees FY ended Feb. 3, 2018 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.95 to $3.07
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 sales $1.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.89 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says raises its full year 2017 guidance and now expects earnings per diluted share of $2.95 to $3.07
* Says now expects non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.92 to $3.04 for 2017
* Says provides preliminary 2018 outlook
* Says expect earnings per diluted share to decline by as much as 20 percent in 2018
* Says in 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures to be about $400 million on a net basis and about $515 million on gross basis
* Says expects to open 43 new Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and relocate seven Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 2017
* Says sees 2017 consolidated same store sales to be approximately flat to low single-digit decline on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis
* Says consolidated same store sales for Q3 decreased 0.9%
* Says sees FY ended Feb. 3, 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.92 to $3.04
* FY earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: