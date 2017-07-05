FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf sees FY 2017 revenue $4.7 bln to $4.8 bln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 下午12点41分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf sees FY 2017 revenue $4.7 bln to $4.8 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2017 financial outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion

* Earnings per share on expected to be $0.95-$1.15 on a non-GAAP basis for FY 2017

* Is in process of closing its books for Q2 2017

* Diebold Nixdorf - Co expects orders, revenue and adjusted EBITDA in period to be comparable with Q1 results

* Increasing DN2020 net savings target to $240 million

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - Delay in systems rollouts also has a negative impact on company's service business

* Earnings loss per share on a GAAP basis is now expected to be in range of $1.65-$1.45 for FY 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $4.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below