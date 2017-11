Nov 14 (Reuters) - Differential Brands Group Inc:

* Differential Brands reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $42.4 million

* Differential Brands Group Inc qtrly ‍consumer direct sales grew 5% and comparable store sales growth of 6%​

* Differential Brands Group Inc qtrly ‍loss per common share $0.01​