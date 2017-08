BRIEF-Diffusion Pharma achieves drug production milestone

July 20 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals achieves drug production milestone for planned phase 3 clinical trial in inoperable GBM brain cancer

* Says ‍diffusion plans to initiate this clinical trial by end of 2017​

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals- interacting with FDA regarding design, execution of planned phase 3 study, with initiation planned for later this year​

* Diffusion-Planned studies include phase 2 trials in pancreatic cancer, brain metastases; initiation subject to receipt of funding/collaborative partnering