BRIEF-Diffusion Pharma gets FDA protocol guidance for phase 3 trial with TSC
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 中午12点08分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Diffusion Pharma gets FDA protocol guidance for phase 3 trial with TSC

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Diffusion Pharmaceuticals receives final FDA protocol guidance for phase 3 clinical trial with TSC in patients newly diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma multiforme

* Has responded to all outstanding points raised by FDA, plans to begin trial under protocol agreed to by FDA by end of 2017​

* Trial to compare survival at 2 yrs of patients receiving TSC concurrent with chemo, radiation with patients receiving SOC alone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
