9 天前
BRIEF-Digiliti Money announces management change
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月4日 / 中午12点23分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Digiliti Money announces management change

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Digiliti Money Group Inc

* Digiliti Money announces management change

* Says Jeffrey Mack resigned from the board

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Meier, will assume position of interim CEO​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - Jeffrey Mack has resigned from board and from his position as president and chief executive officer​

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - ‍in light of recent management change and preliminary Q2 results, co will be evaluating company's go forward strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

