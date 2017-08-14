FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Digiliti Money provides corporate update
2017年8月14日 / 中午12点08分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Digiliti Money provides corporate update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Digiliti Money Group Inc

* Digiliti Money provides corporate update

* Digiliti Money - initiated internal investigation regarding information indicating co may need to restate previously reported financial results​

* Digiliti Money - ‍anticipate filing extension with SEC for filing of quarterly report on form 10-Q for three months ended June 30​

* Digiliti Money - financial statements for year ended December 31, interim review by accounting firm for period ended March 31 should not be ‍relied upon

* Digiliti Money Group Inc - ‍believe obtaining financing to fund its immediate cash needs is no longer certain​

* Digiliti Money - reviewing options to restructure co including potential sale of company or potentially filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

