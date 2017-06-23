FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank
2017年6月23日 / 下午4点35分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Digirad closes credit facility with Comerica Bank

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Digirad Corp

* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says closed a new revolving credit agreement with comerica bank

* Digirad corp says in conjunction with closing, company also announced termination and payoff of its previous credit facility with wells fargo

* Digirad corp says new comerica revolving credit agreement has an overall interest rate of libor plus 2.35%

* Digirad corp - ‍revolving credit agreement is a five-year revolving credit facility, with a maximum credit amount of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

