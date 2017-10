Oct 11 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp:

* DIGITAL POWER CORP ANNOUNCES INVESTOR UPDATE; APPOINTS NEW CFO

* SAYS WILLIAM B. HORNE APPOINTED CFO

* DIGITAL POWER CORP - ‍HORNE WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND REPLACES AMOS KOHN WHO SERVED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* DIGITAL POWER CORP - ‍ADDS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR JEFF BENTZ TO BOARD​