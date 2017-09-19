FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 上午10点29分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corporation announces corporate restructure

* Digital Power Corp - ‍subsequent to restructuring, company intends to keep its stock symbol and continue trading on NYSE American stock exchange​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍in conjunction with corporate restructuring, company will change its name from Digital Power Corporation to DPW Holdings, Inc​

* Digital Power - ‍ under restructuring, company will continue development of a service textile treatment system through investments in MTIX’s parent​

* Digital Power-under restructuring,among others, co to continue to develop, manufacture and market power system solutions through Coolisys technologies

* Digital Power Corp - ‍company does not anticipate gross revenues to be material for next 24-36 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

